Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 50.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,208.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

