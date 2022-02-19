Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,366 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 490,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

