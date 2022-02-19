Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131,038 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

VEON stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

