Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 131,038 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).
