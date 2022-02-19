MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $11,877.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,060.63 or 1.00075342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00066247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00254983 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00148080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00304308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

