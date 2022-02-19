MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.88 ($0.07), with a volume of 50,040 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £7.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.39.
About MC Mining (LON:MCM)
