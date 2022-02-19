MEDNAX, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of MD opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

