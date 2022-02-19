Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

MEDP stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

