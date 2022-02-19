Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of MERC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

