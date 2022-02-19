Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Critical Analysis

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metromile and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 240.23%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.37%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 1.72 $90.77 million $0.46 14.74

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

