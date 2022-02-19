Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GGG opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

