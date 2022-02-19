Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 75.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 644.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 123,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

