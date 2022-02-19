Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

STAA opened at $66.23 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

