Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $3,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 468.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $264.47 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

