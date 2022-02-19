Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,284 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

