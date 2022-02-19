Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 58.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,533.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,516.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

