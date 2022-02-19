MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
MFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,147. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
