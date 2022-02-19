Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 742,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $36,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

SRC stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

