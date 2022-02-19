Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after purchasing an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

