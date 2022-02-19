Millennium Management LLC Sells 125,039 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,039 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $37,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 133.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

