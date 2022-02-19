Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.16% of Mimecast worth $49,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mimecast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.24 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

