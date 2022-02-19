Mina Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $915.10 million and $30.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.51 or 0.06838855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.65 or 0.99926746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 382,289,024 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

