Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc’s (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 22nd

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MEOAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 22nd. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MEOAU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOAU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,737,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,360,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,360,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.