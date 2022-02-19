Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 2.3% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $347.66 or 0.00869831 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $14,325.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.60 or 0.06811766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.87 or 0.99836745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,777 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

