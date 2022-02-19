Mizuho Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $92.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

