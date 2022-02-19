Mizuho Increases Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $72.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Sealed Air stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $230,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

