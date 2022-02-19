Mizuho Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

