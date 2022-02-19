MML Investors Services LLC Buys 17,741 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,758,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,100,000 after acquiring an additional 931,606 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 897,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

