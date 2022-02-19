MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,900,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 85,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

