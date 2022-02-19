MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

MMM opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

