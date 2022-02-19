MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,099,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

