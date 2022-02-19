MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 725 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $378.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.70 and its 200-day moving average is $443.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.