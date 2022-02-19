MML Investors Services LLC Sells 26,152 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 63,357 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHA stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $110.93.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
