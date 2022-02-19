Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

NYSE MOH opened at $314.87 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

