monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Critical Contrast

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares monday.com and Coro Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $161.12 million 53.37 -$152.20 million N/A N/A Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.22

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -60.72% -65.68% -29.85% Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for monday.com and Coro Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 3 8 0 2.73 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $346.70, indicating a potential upside of 78.01%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than Coro Global.

Summary

monday.com beats Coro Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

