Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

