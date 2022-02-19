MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $542.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $390.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.18 and its 200-day moving average is $462.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $65,542,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

