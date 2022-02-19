Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.18.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

