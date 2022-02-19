Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.18.
Shares of MNST stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $99.89.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
