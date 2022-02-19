Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $84,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 297,377 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,307,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $29.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

