Morgan Stanley Buys 38,434 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 918,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $88,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

