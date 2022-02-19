Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $93,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

