Morgan Stanley Has $90.49 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $90,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

