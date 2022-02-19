Morgan Stanley Has $91.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.