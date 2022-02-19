Morgan Stanley Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $72.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

