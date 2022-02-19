Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

