Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,486,032 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cricut were worth $95,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,492,079 shares of company stock worth $32,383,339 and sold 23,749 shares worth $560,676.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

