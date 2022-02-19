Morgan Stanley Raises BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €72.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €72.00 ($81.82) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $65.72.
About BAWAG Group
