Morpheus Labs Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $96,510.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00105988 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.