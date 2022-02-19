MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $9.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 683,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 707,346 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

