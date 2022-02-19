MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,396 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $8.71.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 151,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
