MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,396 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 151,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

