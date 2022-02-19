MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.95 Million

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce sales of $860.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.40 million to $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

